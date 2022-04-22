JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bob Starkey, who was on the LSU’s Women’s Basketball coaching staff during five Final Four appearances, will return to Baton Rouge and serve as the associate head coach on Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff.

Mulkey has recently hired Gary Redus to her staff and will serve as the assistant coach and replace Johnny Derrick, retiring at the end of the summer. Long time LSU assistant Sytia Messer was recently hired as the new head coach at Central Florida.

Bob Starkey, who was on LSU’s women’s basketball staff during five Final Four appearances, has returned to serve as associate head coach.

“We are excited to bring Coach Starkey back to Baton Rouge where he previously had so much success,” Coach Mulkey said. “Throughout his entire coaching career, he has excelled and has built a great track record of success winning basketball games and coaching elite players. Just like he did during his first stint at LSU, we expect Coach Starkey will help lead our program to great heights in the coming seasons.”

In his first stint in Baton Rouge Starkey coached LSU some of the greatest to ever take the court for the Tigers such as Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Temeka Jonson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Stanley Roberts. Starkey spent 21 seasons in Baton Rouge before leaving for Central Florida to serve as an assistant coach from 2011-2012 and then became an assistant at Texas A&M for nine seasons.

“I’m extremely humbled to have the opportunity to return to LSU and work with Coach Mulkey,” Starkey said. “Having previously been here for 25 years made Baton Rouge home for me and my wife (Sherie) and it’s beyond special to work with a Hall of Fame coach that has dramatically returned the magic to the PMAC. Simply put, it’s great to be home!”

Before his one season at Auburn, Starkey was at Texas A&M for nine seasons where he served as an assistant and helped coach the Aggies to the 2021 SEC regular-season title.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.