Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey

Bob Starkey, who was on LSU’s women’s basketball staff during five Final Four appearances, has returned to serve as associate head coach.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bob Starkey, who was on the LSU’s Women’s Basketball coaching staff during five Final Four appearances, will return to Baton Rouge and serve as the associate head coach on Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff.

Mulkey has recently hired Gary Redus to her staff and will serve as the assistant coach and replace Johnny Derrick, retiring at the end of the summer. Long time LSU assistant Sytia Messer was recently hired as the new head coach at Central Florida.

Bob Starkey, who was on LSU’s women’s basketball staff during five Final Four appearances, has returned to serve as associate head coach.

“We are excited to bring Coach Starkey back to Baton Rouge where he previously had so much success,” Coach Mulkey said. “Throughout his entire coaching career, he has excelled and has built a great track record of success winning basketball games and coaching elite players. Just like he did during his first stint at LSU, we expect Coach Starkey will help lead our program to great heights in the coming seasons.”

RELATED STORIES
Kim Mulkey adds another transfer player to LSU, this one from 2 SEC schools
Kim Mulkey adds another transfer player to LSU, this one from 2 SEC schools
LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal
Mulkey adding Gary Redus to staff as assistant coach

In his first stint in Baton Rouge Starkey coached LSU some of the greatest to ever take the court for the Tigers such as Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Temeka Jonson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Stanley Roberts. Starkey spent 21 seasons in Baton Rouge before leaving for Central Florida to serve as an assistant coach from 2011-2012 and then became an assistant at Texas A&M for nine seasons.

“I’m extremely humbled to have the opportunity to return to LSU and work with Coach Mulkey,” Starkey said. “Having previously been here for 25 years made Baton Rouge home for me and my wife (Sherie) and it’s beyond special to work with a Hall of Fame coach that has dramatically returned the magic to the PMAC. Simply put, it’s great to be home!”

Before his one season at Auburn, Starkey was at Texas A&M for nine seasons where he served as an assistant and helped coach the Aggies to the 2021 SEC regular-season title.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to shots allegedly fired inside a...
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping, sexual assault of woman in parking garage

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey - Part 1
JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey - Part 2
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates after hugging his father Donald...
Ahead of Game 3 in New Orleans, the Pelicans are producing era-defining moments
LSU Tigers
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game