It’s Earth Day! Here’s how you can help the Bayou State

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year.

The annual event is dedicated to demonstrating support for environmental protection.

In Louisiana, many of us are familiar with the effects of a changing environment, which highlights the importance of protecting the coast line.

Amanda Moore with the Gulf Program for the National Wildlife Federation joined 9News This Morning live to discuss ways Louisiana is working to restore coastlines, in addition to helping to create a diverse wildlife population.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

For more information, click here.

