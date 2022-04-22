Investigators find missing man’s car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the car belonging to a man reported missing from St. Landry Parish has been found.

Deputies said the red four-door Honda Civic belonging to Nathaniel Melancon, 36, of Grand Coteau, was found in the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area.

Melancon was last seen on March 29, investigators added.

Anyone with information on Melancon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-638-5400 or St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

