Escaped work release inmate accused of killing co-worker prompts multi-agency manhunt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said a multi-agency manhunt and investigation are underway after a work release inmate in north Louisiana, who is from Baton Rouge, allegedly killed a co-worker and is on the run.

Officials said they are searching for Bruce Causey, 48, who was a work release inmate in Union Parish. They added he stabbed a co-worker at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. and the victim later died. The victim’s name has not been released.

Causey is 5-foot-9 and weighs 225 pounds. He was last seen in Monroe, La. around 11 a.m.

LDPSC said Causey was being held on charges of:

Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (East Baton Rouge Parish - Sentence: 7 years, 6 months)

Possession of Cocaine (East Baton Rouge Parish - Sentence: 25 years)

Second-Degree Battery (Concordia Parish - Sentence: 1 year)

Officials said he has been a prisoner with the Department of Corrections since March 19, 2014. They added all three sentences are being served concurrently.

Officials also said he was scheduled to be released to good time supervision on Sept. 9, 2022.

