BRPD touring crime plagued communities amid recent shootings, murders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As crime continues to plague different parts of Baton Rouge, neighbors in the center of it all are telling it straight.

“I think it’s awful,” said resident Janet Jackson.

Jackson lives in the Belaire area and knows firsthand the pain gun violence can bring to a family. Her son, Steven Allen Hawkins, was shot and killed in 2021.

“It’s too much crime, too much violence, too much killing.”

A wave of crime highlighted by the murder of a 3-year-old caused Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to issue a ‘Week of Peace’, but that was met with even more violence. Within that short period of time, there have been several reported shootings and murders.

Baton Rouge Police responded by going inside the communities that continue to get slammed.

“Right now, the streets are winning,” said BRPD Sgt. Belford Johnson.

BRPD toured around the Belaire area Thursday, April 21, to help build relationships and develop trust with the neighborhood. They’ve frequently walked troubled areas hoping this will help police solve crimes and protect others.

“We have to get our children back,” said Johnson. East Baton Rouge Parish has seen more young people than ever before involved in violent crimes.

Since the start of 2021, a recent report revealed that 51 people 21-years-old and younger have lost their lives to gunfire across the parish. The youngest victim was a 1-year-old.

Parish officials say domestic violence and drug use are also skyrocketing, and police believe educating and impacting our kids is the best way to make a change.

”Once we realize the most important stock we have in this city is our children, we need to protect them at all costs,” said Johnson. The hope is that this will also lead to more people speaking up before a crime happens.”

If you don’t say anything, sometimes we won’t find out until it’s too late,” said Johnson.

If you have any information to help the police with any case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

