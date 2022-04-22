Ask the Expert
Berry, Hilliard lead No. 22 LSU to 5-3 win over Missouri

LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)
LSU third baseman Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-0) was brilliant in his start for the Tigers (25-12, 8-8 SEC) as he pitched seven innings of two-run baseball against Missouri (22-13, 5-11 SEC) on Thursday, April 21 from Alex Box Stadium.

Hilliard improved to 4-0 on the season after pitching seven innings, allowing two runs, on seven hits, while striking out five and allowing no walks. Jacob Berry led the Tigers offensively with two home runs, both solo shots to right field giving him 12 on the season, a team-high.

LSU got things started in the bottom of the first inning on Berry’s solo home run to right field to give LSU a 1-0 lead. Missouri would have an answer in the top of the second inning as they led things off with a double to right field and then an RBI single from Mike Coletta would make it 1-1, with no outs. LSU would turn a double-play to get out of the inning.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, Missouri would get a double to left field and then Luke Mann would follow with an RBI triple to give them a brief 2-1 lead over LSU. Berry would answer in the bottom half of the inning on his second solo home run of the game, with this one coming with two outs as well, to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, LSU would collect four straight hits resulting in 3 runs to give LSU a 5-2 lead. Highlighted by a Cade Doughty RBI double and a two-run bloop single by Tre’ Morgan.

Paul Grevase picked up save No. 3 on the season after pitching 1.1 innings allowing no hits and striking out two. The Bayou Bengals will look for the series win with the first pitch scheduled for game two at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium on Friday, April 22.

