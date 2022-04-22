Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Blues Festival line-up, events this weekend

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of you will be in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend for this year’s Blues Fest. The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is free and open to the public April 23 and 24.

It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. located in and around Galvez Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Streets.

It will feature 35+ bands and musicians, great food vendors and local artists.

The family-friendly festival will feature regional and internationally recognized performers and local blues legends including: Robert Finley, Carolyn Wonderland, Nikki Hill, Eddie Cotton, Jr, Sandra Hall, Jonathon Boogie, Long Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers, Lil Ray Neal, Alabama Slim, Smokehouse & Mamie Porter, Little Jimmy Reed, Josh Garrett, Erica Falls, Lilli Lewis Project and more.

While the festival is still free to the general public, a VIP Experience Pass is available for those who want a little lagniappe. Passes are on sale now HERE.

The VIP Experience Pass is $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and beverages, a private bar and bathrooms, and an exclusive area to mingle, dance or sit and watch the festivities. The area is sponsored by Louisiana Seafood and SmokeFree Music Cities.

