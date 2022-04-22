Ascension Parish teams up with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for ‘Trash Bash’

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In conjunction with Love the Boot Week, a statewide beautification campaign, residents in Ascension Parish will get a chance to do their part to help keep their community clean.

Ascension Parish officials have announced “Trash Bash,” a litter pick-up event happening Sat., April 23.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and will end at noon.

Volunteers will be working areas of Hwy 30, Hwy 42, Hwy 431, and Hwys 3089 to Hwy 1 in Donaldsonville.

Each group will begin by meeting at the following locations at 8 a.m. Saturday morning:

Lamar Dixon Expo Center (Hwy 30)

Sheriff Substation at HWY 42

DPW East (Hwy 431)

DPW West (Hwys 3089 to Hwy 1)

All routes are being protected by Ascension Parish safety teams.

Lunch will be provided by The Jambalaya Festival Association.

