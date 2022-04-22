Ascension Parish teams up with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for ‘Trash Bash’
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In conjunction with Love the Boot Week, a statewide beautification campaign, residents in Ascension Parish will get a chance to do their part to help keep their community clean.
Ascension Parish officials have announced “Trash Bash,” a litter pick-up event happening Sat., April 23.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and will end at noon.
Volunteers will be working areas of Hwy 30, Hwy 42, Hwy 431, and Hwys 3089 to Hwy 1 in Donaldsonville.
Each group will begin by meeting at the following locations at 8 a.m. Saturday morning:
- Lamar Dixon Expo Center (Hwy 30)
- Sheriff Substation at HWY 42
- DPW East (Hwy 431)
- DPW West (Hwys 3089 to Hwy 1)
- All routes are being protected by Ascension Parish safety teams.
Lunch will be provided by The Jambalaya Festival Association.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.