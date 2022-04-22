57-year-old woman killed in overnight crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide division are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on I-12 east overnight that killed a woman.

According to officials, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m., involving a 2010 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer. Detectives believe the driver of the Grand Marquis was attempting to merge onto I-10 east from I-12 when it struck the front of the Peterbuilt.

The passenger of the Grand Marquis, Ruth Land, 57, from Kenner, La. was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to injuries.

This traffic crash is still under investigation.

