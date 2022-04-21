Warmer into the weekend, rain chances staying low
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A milder start this morning will give way to a somewhat warmer afternoon as highs climb into the mid 80s.
We should see a bit more sunshine today, aiding in the warm-up. And once again today, a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, but most of us should remain dry.
Similar weather is expected into Friday, with a morning start in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail, with breezy conditions persisting as winds run 10-20 mph out of the east-southeast. The forecast continues to look good for Friday evening’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge featuring Kenny Neal.
Breezy and warm weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday looks to stay mainly dry, with a few showers becoming possible by Sunday. Highs on both days will top out in the mid 80s, with rain chances running 20%-30% on Sunday. Even with that, no major impacts are expected to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, but I can’t rule out a small delay on Sunday for some passing showers.
Better rain chances are expected by Monday in association with our next cold front. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will develop in advance of the front, but the severe weather threat looks minimal at this point.
A few showers may linger into Tuesday until a push of drier air brings an end to any threat of rain during the afternoon and evening hours.
