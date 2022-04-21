Warmer into the weekend, rain chances staying low

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A milder start this morning will give way to a somewhat warmer afternoon as highs climb into the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

We should see a bit more sunshine today, aiding in the warm-up. And once again today, a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, but most of us should remain dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

Similar weather is expected into Friday, with a morning start in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail, with breezy conditions persisting as winds run 10-20 mph out of the east-southeast. The forecast continues to look good for Friday evening’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge featuring Kenny Neal.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

Breezy and warm weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday looks to stay mainly dry, with a few showers becoming possible by Sunday. Highs on both days will top out in the mid 80s, with rain chances running 20%-30% on Sunday. Even with that, no major impacts are expected to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, but I can’t rule out a small delay on Sunday for some passing showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

Better rain chances are expected by Monday in association with our next cold front. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will develop in advance of the front, but the severe weather threat looks minimal at this point.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

A few showers may linger into Tuesday until a push of drier air brings an end to any threat of rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 21 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.