Warm weekend before cold front arrives next week

9NEWS AT NOON FIRST ALERT WEATHER: April 21, 2022
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be warmer Thursday as a ridge of high pressure continues to build. Highs will top out in the mid 80°s all the way through the upcoming weekend.

wx tracking next 042122
wx tracking next 042122(wafb)

Humidity levels will slowly increase in the coming days. The ridge will stay close enough to the local area to keep dry weather around through Saturday. Enough moisture will be present to produce a few scattered t-showers Sunday afternoon and early evening. Most will remain dry, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans.

High temps wx 042122
High temps wx 042122(wafb)

Our next cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning. This cold front will produce a likely chance of rain. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue locally with this next system. The front should move through quick enough to limit rainfall amounts. Most will receive around 0.5″ of rain. Don’t expect a big cool down from this front. Mid week temperatures will only take a brief/slight dip before rebounding by the end of the week.

The front will help to usher in drier air. The second half of the 10-day forecast looks to remain dry. Highs are forecast to climb towards 90° by the following weekend.

wx 10 day 042122
wx 10 day 042122(wafb)

