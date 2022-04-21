Ask the Expert
Two people arrested in connection with setting fire and burglarizing the home of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser

According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela...
According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow, of Slidell were arrested Wednesday afternoon.(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people have been arrested in connection with burglarizing and setting fire to the home of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow, of Slidell, were arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

Both are accused of breaking into Nungesser’s home in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, and stealing thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia, rare coins and other collectibles before setting the house on fire.

Kelly and Goodfellow will be extradited and transported to Plaquemines Parish to face the simple burglary and simple arson charges relative to the Nungesser case. With this being an ongoing investigation, additional charges may be pending against Kelly and Goodfellow.

