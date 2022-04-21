Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than half a million air fryers have been recalled after more than 100 reports about the product catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall involves Insignia digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens sold by Best Buy.

The specific model numbers include:

  • NS-AF32DBK9
  • NS-AF32MBK9
  • NS-AF50MBK9
  • NS-AF53DSS0
  • NS-AF53MSS0
  • NS-AF55DBK9
  • NS-AFO6DBK1
  • NS-AFO6DSS1

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the agency.

There have also been seven reports of minor property damage.

Best Buy is offering a refund for the product in the form of credit for use at the store or online.

Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and provide pre-paid shipping boxes, labels and return instructions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

WANTED: Generator Thieves
Deputies search for generator thieves
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The court held by an 8-1 vote Thursday that making Puerto Ricans ineligible for the...
Supreme Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program
Myron Forcell
APSO arrests 6th suspect in connection with daytime shooting in Donaldsonville
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named Thursday as recipients of...
Zelenskyy gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy