Suns’ Devin Booker could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, ESPN reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans, coming into the opening round of the postseason as underdogs, tied the series at one game apiece after taking down the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Pelicans may have an even bigger advantage now that ESPN is reporting that Suns star guard Devin Booker is likely out with a hamstring injury for the remainder of the series.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @WindhorstESPN reports: https://t.co/qVtopVU3Ld — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

Booker injured his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup. He scored a blistering 31 points in the first half and helped Phoenix command a 5-point lead at halftime. In his absence, Brandon Ingram, who had 37 points, led the Pelicans down the stretch to victory.

The series returns to a sold-out Smoothie King Center for games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

