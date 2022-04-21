Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Salvation Army giving away food boxes Thursday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge says it is hosting a drive-thru food box giveaway Thurs., April 21 starting at 10 a.m.

Over 250 food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need.

Organizers say one box of food will be allowed per vehicle.

The event will take place at 7362 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70805.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

New Port Allen Dog Park opens
Port Allen dog park opens
Live After Five forecast for Friday, April 22.
Live After Five Is This Friday
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
EBRP Library asks for community input through survey
Domestic Violence Awareness
Baton Rouge leaders partner for domestic violence panel