Salvation Army giving away food boxes Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge says it is hosting a drive-thru food box giveaway Thurs., April 21 starting at 10 a.m.

Over 250 food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need.

Organizers say one box of food will be allowed per vehicle.

The event will take place at 7362 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70805.

