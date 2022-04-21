Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is hosting the 15th Annual Shred Fest this Saturday to help you get rid of documents safely.

You can head to Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sat., April 23.

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is looking to protect consumers from identity theft this Sat., April 23, at the 15th Annual Free Community Shred Fest. (BBB)

Each customer can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents.

Shredding your personal documents helps prevent scammers from getting your private information, said Carmen Million, President of the Better Business Bureau.

“Scammers can open accounts in your name. They can steal your money, they can assume your identity just with your information, so you want to make sure that you properly dispose of those documents that have things like your Social Security number, your bank account number, those are the things that you really need to be careful,” Million said, “We are going to accept up to three bags and three boxes per vehicle, and we want consumers to understand that it is so important that they go through those documents before they release them to us, because you want to make sure there are no heavy items in there, like binders or metal objects.”

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is looking to protect consumers from identity theft this Sat., April 23, at the 15th Annual Free Community Shred Fest. (BBB)

Staples do not need to be removed from papers but make sure they are taken out of binders.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.