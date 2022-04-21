Police investigating deadly shooting at Baton Rouge hotel
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Officials with BRPD report the shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. at the OYO Hotel located at 9999 Gwendale Avenue April 21.
Authorities say a female victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The woman died at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.