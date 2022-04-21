Police investigating deadly shooting at Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Officials with BRPD report the shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. at the OYO Hotel located at 9999 Gwendale Avenue April 21.

Authorities say a female victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.