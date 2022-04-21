Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting at Baton Rouge hotel

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Officials with BRPD report the shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. at the OYO Hotel located at 9999 Gwendale Avenue April 21.

Authorities say a female victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is looking to protect consumers from...
Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
Mother shot by 5-year-old in Baton Rouge, police investigating
Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest
Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest
(Source: pexels.com)
Walking reveals health secrets