Mother shot by 5-year-old in Baton Rouge, police investigating
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting involving a mother and her child Thurs., April 21.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at Ardendale Oaks Apartments located at 2136 Lobdell Blvd.
Police say it is believed a female victim was shot in her lower leg by her 5-year-old child.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
