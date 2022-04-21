Mother shot by 5-year-old in Baton Rouge, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting involving a mother and her child Thurs., April 21.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at Ardendale Oaks Apartments located at 2136 Lobdell Blvd.

Police say it is believed a female victim was shot in her lower leg by her 5-year-old child.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

