Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mother shot by 5-year-old in Baton Rouge, police investigating

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting involving a mother and her child Thurs., April 21.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at Ardendale Oaks Apartments located at 2136 Lobdell Blvd.

Police say it is believed a female victim was shot in her lower leg by her 5-year-old child.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is looking to protect consumers from...
Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest
Baton Rouge Police Department
Police investigating deadly shooting at Baton Rouge hotel
Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest
Safely get rid of documents with personal information during Shred Fest
(Source: pexels.com)
Walking reveals health secrets