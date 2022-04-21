Ask the Expert
Madison Prep center Percy Daniels, other student-athletes sign with colleges

Madison Prep center Percy Daniels signs with Tulane.
Madison Prep center Percy Daniels signs with Tulane.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep hoops star Percy Daniels joined four classmates for the second signing of his senior year.

When Seton Hall fired the coach who recruited him, Daniels jumped to the Green Wave of Tulane.

The Chargers’ 6-foot-9 center averaged a double-double as a senior, with 18 points, 12 boards, plus nearly six blocks. He made all-state for a third straight season.

Teammates Dez’Mond Perkins and Jalen Williams signed with Clark Atlanta and Spring Hill in Mobile.

Two Lady Chargers also inked deals.

Tijanae Abbott is headed to Panola College in Texas, while Kailyn Charles signed with Mississippi Valley.

