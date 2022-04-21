Longtime LSU assistant returning to Baton Rouge to join Kim Mulkey’s staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey is leaving Auburn after just one season to join Kim Mulkey’s staff in Baton Rouge. Starkey announced the decision via Twitter on Tuesday, April 12. The school announced that Starkey will serve as the associate head coach on Thursday, April 21.

“I’m extremely humbled to have the opportunity to return to LSU and work with Coach Mulkey,” Starkey said. “Having previously been here for 25 years made Baton Rouge home for me and my wife (Sherie) and it’s beyond special to work with a Hall of Fame coach that has dramatically returned the magic to the PMAC. Simply put, it’s great to be home!”

In his first stint in Baton Rouge Starkey coached LSU some of the greatest to ever take the court for the Tigers such as Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Temeka Jonson, Shaquille O’Neal and Stanley Roberts. Starkey spent 21 seasons in Baton Rouge before leaving for Central Florida to serve as an assistant coach from 2011-2012 and then became an assistant at Texas A&M for nine seasons.

“We are excited to bring Coach Starkey back to Baton Rouge where he previously had so much success,” Coach Mulkey said. “Throughout his entire coaching career, he has excelled and has built a great track record of success winning basketball games and coaching elite players. Just like he did during his first stint at LSU, we expect Coach Starkey will help lead our program to great heights in the coming seasons.”

Starkey stated in his tweet that it was the most difficult decision in his professional career to leave Auburn. He stated that the truth is there is only one job I would have ever considered and that the opportunity afforded to Sherie and I to go “home.”

Starkey was an assistant for the LSU men’s basketball coach from 1990 until 1996 and then in 1997, he became an administrative assistant for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

He served as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team until 2011. Just before LSU’s run to a fourth consecutive Final Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Starkey was named the interim head coach after Pokey Chatman resigned.

