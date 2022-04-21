Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Kim Mulkey adds another transfer player to LSU, this one from 2 SEC schools

Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added her third transfer player this week and this one has experience at two other SEC schools.

The university announced on Thursday, April 21, that LaDazhia Williams is now an LSU Tigers, after transferring from Missouri.

“LaDazhia will bring four years of SEC experience to Baton Rouge,” said Mulkey. “She is an efficient scorer who can make an immediate impact in our front court in many facets of the game. Tiger fans will love getting to watch her in the purple and gold next season!”

The 6-foot-4 forward from Bradenton, Fla. started 18 games for Missouri last season. She averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. She produced one of the most efficient shooting seasons in Missouri history with a 58.2 field goal percentage, which ranks third all-time in program history.

She also had the No. 2 field goal percentage in the SEC and was No. 9 nationally. Her 1.8 blocks per game ranked No. 8 in the SEC.

Prior to her one season in Columbia, Mo., Williams spent two years in Columbia, SC with the Gamecocks, where she came off the bench.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game
Former Ragin Cajun talks about biggest adjustment at LSU
West Virginia's Jasmine Carson (5) gets past Baylor's Sarah Andrews to put up a shot during the...
LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU’s Favour Ofili named to mid-season Bowerman Watch List