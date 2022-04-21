Kim Mulkey adds another transfer player to LSU, this one from 2 SEC schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added her third transfer player this week and this one has experience at two other SEC schools.

The university announced on Thursday, April 21, that LaDazhia Williams is now an LSU Tigers, after transferring from Missouri.

“LaDazhia will bring four years of SEC experience to Baton Rouge,” said Mulkey. “She is an efficient scorer who can make an immediate impact in our front court in many facets of the game. Tiger fans will love getting to watch her in the purple and gold next season!”

The 6-foot-4 forward from Bradenton, Fla. started 18 games for Missouri last season. She averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. She produced one of the most efficient shooting seasons in Missouri history with a 58.2 field goal percentage, which ranks third all-time in program history.

She also had the No. 2 field goal percentage in the SEC and was No. 9 nationally. Her 1.8 blocks per game ranked No. 8 in the SEC.

Prior to her one season in Columbia, Mo., Williams spent two years in Columbia, SC with the Gamecocks, where she came off the bench.

