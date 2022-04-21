Hammond homeowner returns home to find burglary in progress

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - After being out of town, a Hammond resident returned home Monday afternoon to find two unknown men at his house, one inside and the other outside, in the 200 block of College Drive, according to Hammond Police Department.

The burglary in progress reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Police said the homeowner asked the suspects “What are you doing here?” to which the suspect replied that he was painting the house, and his boss had dropped him and the other suspect off there.

The homeowner called the police after telling them to leave, which they did in an unknown direction, according to HPD.

Police report that officers heading to the home to respond to the burglary in progress saw two men fitting the suspects’ description and took them into custody.

While investigating, officers discovered the suspects, identified as Dwan Harris and Gregory Davis, had allegedly entered the home and stolen multiple items, according to HPD.

Dwan Harris, 29, of New Orleans, was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal damage, and resisting an officer by flight.

Gregory Davis, 26, of LaPlace, was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage.

Both were booked into Hammond City Jail.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.