Fentanyl overdose determined as cause in UNO student’s death in February

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ever since 21-year-old UNO student Ciaya Jordan Whetstone arrived at an area hospital unresponsive, her family has been demanding answers to questions surrounding her death back in February.

On Tues., April 19, Orleans Parish Coroner Jason Melancon released the results of Whetstone’s autopsy which determined that she had lethal doses of fentanyl and ethanol in her system at the time of her death. The coroner classified her death as ‘accidental’.

Circumstances around what happened on the night of Feb. 19 are still unclear.

READ MORE UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital

Dawn Gegenheimer, a co-worker of Whetstone, said that she got into an Uber around 1 a.m. that morning and was not seen or heard from again until she arrived at New Orleans East Hospital unresponsive.

Weeks after her death, Whetstone’s family held a press conference on March 3 to address concerns about a lack of information they say they received about that night.

READ MORE Family demands answers following daughter’s mysterious rideshare death

“It has been nearly two weeks,” Attorney L. Chris Stewart, CEO of Stewart Miller Simmons, said on March 3. “And her mother has zero information.”

Stewart said at the time that no one informed the family about how she died, the cause of death, or any information from Uber about the driver’s background or the route they took.

The NOPD has maintained that the case is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Uber said in a statement they are working with law enforcement and have removed the driver’s access to the app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.