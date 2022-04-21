Deputies search for generator thieves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man and woman who stole two generators from a Baton Rouge store on Tuesday, April 19.

WANTED: Generator Thieves (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the pair walked into The Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard and walked out with two Honda generators that weren’t paid for.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

