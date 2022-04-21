Ask the Expert
Deputies search for generator thieves

WANTED: Generator Thieves
WANTED: Generator Thieves(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man and woman who stole two generators from a Baton Rouge store on Tuesday, April 19.

WANTED: Generator Thieves
WANTED: Generator Thieves(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the pair walked into The Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard and walked out with two Honda generators that weren’t paid for.

WANTED: Generator Thieves
WANTED: Generator Thieves(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who recognizes the thieves are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

