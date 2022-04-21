Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: LPSO searching for man who failed to appear in court on gun, drug charges

Eric Marshall (mughshot).
Eric Marshall (mughshot).(LPSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) need help in locating a fugitive wanted after allegedly failing to appear in front of a judge.

Officials state that Eric Marshall, 32, is wanted after failing to appear in front of a judge on the charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

