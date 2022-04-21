Crews battle large grass fire in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION, La- Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Darrow, located in Ascension Parish, Thursday afternoon.

A photograph posted to social media showed a large amount of smoke in the area.

The fire was located in a field next to the Word of Life Christian Center on Highway 22 as well as in a field directly across the street from the church.

“We have every volunteer fire department in the Parish out here,” Volunteer Fire Chief James LeBlanc said in a post on Facebook. “Please be very cautious driving in this area,” he added.

