Crews battle large grass fire in Ascension Parish
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION, La- Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Darrow, located in Ascension Parish, Thursday afternoon.
A photograph posted to social media showed a large amount of smoke in the area.
The fire was located in a field next to the Word of Life Christian Center on Highway 22 as well as in a field directly across the street from the church.
“We have every volunteer fire department in the Parish out here,” Volunteer Fire Chief James LeBlanc said in a post on Facebook. “Please be very cautious driving in this area,” he added.
