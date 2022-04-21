Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crews battle large grass fire in Ascension Parish

Ascension grass fire
Ascension grass fire(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION, La- Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Darrow, located in Ascension Parish, Thursday afternoon.

A photograph posted to social media showed a large amount of smoke in the area.

The fire was located in a field next to the Word of Life Christian Center on Highway 22 as well as in a field directly across the street from the church.

“We have every volunteer fire department in the Parish out here,” Volunteer Fire Chief James LeBlanc said in a post on Facebook. “Please be very cautious driving in this area,” he added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

SIZE MATTERS: LSU looks to win the trenches on defense with Smith and Roy
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting
Crews battle large grass fire in Ascension Parish
Crews battle large grass fire in Ascension Parish
Bill to fund infrastructure heads to the senate
Bill to fund infrastructure heads to senate