Crash demolishes traffic signal cabinet in Central; drivers should expect delays

The traffic signal is out on Hooper Road at Blackwater Road in Central after a crash demolished...
The traffic signal is out on Hooper Road at Blackwater Road in Central after a crash demolished the signal cabinet.(David Barrow)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The mayor of Central is warning drivers that there could be traffic problems on Thursday and Friday.

Mayor David Barrow said a crash on Hooper Road at Blackwater Road demolished the traffic signal cabinet, so the lights aren’t working at the intersection.

He added the traffic lights at that location will be out for a while because DOTD has to rebuild the signal cabinet.

