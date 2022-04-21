Controversial Hoo Shoo Too Road subdivision project moves forward despite heavy opposition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A controversial housing development along Hoo Shoo Too Road was granted the rezoning classification it needed to begin construction.

The Metro Council on Wednesday, April 20, voted to rezone more than 40 acres of undeveloped land from agricultural rural to residential for the Woodhill Subdivision Project.

The development would bring 192 homes to the area. The vote was 8-3.

“Unfortunately, the developer’s money, and some misconceptions on ‘what is the right way to grow’ tend to win out, and that’s what happened today,” said Mike Stewart, a concerned resident.

Neighbors have fought and pleaded with officials over the past two months to stop the project from happening, citing traffic and drainage issues. Opponents of the project also shared concerns that the development doesn’t fit the rural character of the neighborhood.

“There’s been a fatality on that road just about every year,” said one resident at the zoning meeting.

The decision left residents, and councilman Dwight Hudson visibly upset.

“The council should be ashamed of how it acted tonight,” said Hudson.

“My main concern is the council will continue the ridiculous behavior they displayed tonight where they don’t look at the merits of the case and they simply look at their political positions or their stances with certain developers to make their decision,” said Hudson. “That kind of behavior has got us in trouble here with development in the past, and we’ve got to cut that out.”

The Metro Council also voted to rezone another controversial housing project at the same meeting.

In an 8-2 vote, the council voted to convert more than 50 acres of undeveloped land along Hooper Road to begin the Belle Arbor Subdivision Project.

Opponents of that project shared concerns over flooding and overcrowding of schools.

