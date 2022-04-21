Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I first discovered this recipe in “Celebration: The Book of Jewish Festivals” sent to me by my good friend Malcolm Taub of New York. Malcolm thought I should familiarize myself with the foods and traditions of cultures other than those of Cajun and Creole origin...and you know what, I think he was right. We are celebrating Passover with this great dish.

Prep Time: 4 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Chicken Stock:

1 (4–5 pound) chicken, cleaned

1 gallon cold water

3 carrots, sliced

4 celery stalks, sliced

2 onions, peeled and quartered

2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

10 peppercorns

1 bay leaf

Method for Chicken Stock:

Rinse chicken under cold running water. Drain well. Cut into quarters and place in a stockpot over medium-high heat. Add all ingredients for stock and simmer 2 hours, skimming surface occasionally to remove impurities. When done, cool slightly and remove chicken. Bone and set meat aside for later use, discarding bones. Strain and discard solids. Refrigerate stock until fat rises to top and can be separated from liquid, preferably overnight. Reserve 3 tablespoons of chicken fat for matzo balls and stock for soup.

Ingredients for Matzo Balls:

¾ cup matzo meal

3 eggs, separated

3 tbsps reserved chicken fat (see above)

½ tsp salt

3 tbsps hot water or chicken stock

Method for Matzo Balls:

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk yolks until light and thick. Add reserved chicken fat along with salt and chicken stock. Blend well. In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites until stiff, but not too dry. Gently fold egg whites into egg yolk mixture. Once blended, fold in matzo meal with a rubber spatula. Refrigerate 1 hour or until batter is stiff enough to form balls. Remove a portion of matzo mix and roll into golf ball-sized portions.

Ingredients for Chicken Soup:

reserved chicken meat (see above)

reserved chicken stock (see above)

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

6 sprigs fresh dill

Method for Chicken Soup:

Once matzo balls are made, bring stock back to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add matzo balls and cook 30 minutes. Add poached chicken and allow to reheat. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper if necessary. To serve, ladle an equal amount of soup and poached chicken meat along with 1 matzo ball into each soup bowl and garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.