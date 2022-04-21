Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was shot to death overnight at a Baton Rouge hotel and it turns out to be a hotspot for crime, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police identified Jaci Bergeron, 32, of Central, as the victim of a deadly shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue. They are still looking for the killer.

For the past eight years, Lawanda Brown has been managing the Chevron gas station off Airline Highway but when she gets to work, she is cautious because she never knows what will be waiting for her.

“Two weeks ago, when I was coming up to open the store, it had some guy beating on the door,” said Brown. “The store was closed. He said, ‘I got to get in. They in here. There is somebody up in there.’ There was nobody in the store. I had to wait until the police come here to escort me in here.”

Brown added she’s had people staying at the OYO Hotel, right across the street from her gas station, come to her business causing trouble.

“They want to steal, the drug area … like I said, we can’t even open up our restrooms because they want to go in there to shoot up,” explained Brown.

Brown also said a phone call to police or EMS is a regular thing and she is not the only business complaining.

“This type of behavior and these calls are unacceptable,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Law enforcement has been following these calls for the past two years. City officials provided WAFB with a report showing that police responded to more than 500 calls relating to crime, overdoses, or disturbances since the beginning of last year.

“At this point, we have been looking at all three OYO locations and we are going to continue to look at those locations to determine whether we have enough statutory violations to serve a letter on the manager,” added Moore.

He explained that his team is looking into putting the hotel on notice, declaring the business a nuisance and that something needs to change.

“What we really want to do is we don’t want to try to put people out of business if they’re going to cooperate with us. So, once we serve that notice, assuming we do, we would ask for a meeting to say this is the problems we’re having, here’s the numbers, here’s the reports. What can we do to resolve this matter, so that the police do not come back?” explained Moore.

“I want to see change. I mean, like I said, our business has slowed down, really slow. We lost a lot of businesses due to the hotel across the street,” said Brown.

The manager of the OYO Hotel did not return a call asking for a comment.

