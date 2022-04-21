Ask the Expert
Bride, caterer charged after lacing wedding food with drugs, sickening guests, officials say

The bride, Danya Glenny (left), and the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant (right), were both charged...
The bride, Danya Glenny (left), and the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant (right), were both charged with delivery of marijuana, culpable negligence and breaking the Florida anti-tampering act.(Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGWOOD, Fla. (Gray News) - A bride and a food caterer are facing charges after police said they laced wedding food with drugs, which sickened multiple guests.

The bride, Danya Glenny, and the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, were both arrested Monday.

According to an offense report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a wedding venue on Feb. 19 in Longwood, just north of Orlando, after a wedding guest called 911 because he was “feeling weird.”

When first responders arrived, the guest told them he had drank wine but he “felt like he had drugs inside him.”

Firefighters with the Seminole County Fire Department treated multiple wedding guests on the scene who were feeling sick, complaining of stomach pains and vomiting. One wedding guest requested more help because people were “getting worse.”

At least one guest was taken to the hospital.

According to the offense report, officers discovered guests had likely ingested cannabis through the food that was being served by the catering company Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen.

Several guests told deputies that they wished to press charges if their food had been laced with drugs.

Deputies collected food as evidence to be tested for drugs, including chocolate-covered strawberries, bread, wine, lasagna, cookies and brownies.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested Glenny and Bryant. Both were charged with delivery of marijuana, culpable negligence and breaking the Florida anti-tampering act.

Both women were released on bond and are expected in court in June.

