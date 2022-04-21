Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ascension Parish deputies make two arrests in Crystal Scott death investigation

Denyer Garrett, 53 (left); Deanne Garrett, 45 (right)
Denyer Garrett, 53 (left); Deanne Garrett, 45 (right)(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two additional arrests have been made in connection to the death of Crystal Scott, a woman found dead inside of a plastic storage container, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Sheriff Webre reports deputies arrested Deanne Garrett, 45, and Denyer Garrett, 53 Sat., April 16.

Deanne Garrett, 45
Deanne Garrett, 45(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Denyer Garrett, 53
Denyer Garrett, 53(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Both subjects are charged with unlawful disposal of remains.

On Fri., Jan. 28, deputies responded to call about a deceased female found inside of a plastic storage container on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road in Prairieville. The dead woman was identified as Crystal Scott.

RELATED STORIES:

Deputies locate woman who skipped court appearance due to Crime Stoppers tip
Detectives arrest suspect in connection with body found in plastic container
Preliminary autopsy results on Crystal Scott show no signs of trauma, Fentanyl in her system
Friends, family host benefit for Crystal Scott’s memorial service

During the investigation, detectives arrested Sedrick Credit, 43, who was last seen with Scott. He was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice, according to authorities.

Deputies say after Credit’s arrest, detectives learned he visited the residence of Deanne and Denyer Garrett, who helped Credit with the disposal of Scott’s remains. Both Deanna and Denyer Garret confirmed with detectives that they supplied Credit with materials, such as tape, and helped him move Scott’s remains. Both were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation, authorities added. Detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

WANTED: Generator Thieves
Deputies search for generator thieves
Myron Forcell
APSO arrests 6th suspect in connection with daytime shooting in Donaldsonville
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a vacant house fire...
Arson investigation underway after vacant house fire on Brice Street
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail