Ascension Parish deputies make two arrests in Crystal Scott death investigation

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two additional arrests have been made in connection to the death of Crystal Scott, a woman found dead inside of a plastic storage container, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Sheriff Webre reports deputies arrested Deanne Garrett, 45, and Denyer Garrett, 53 Sat., April 16.

Deanne Garrett, 45 (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Denyer Garrett, 53 (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Both subjects are charged with unlawful disposal of remains.

On Fri., Jan. 28, deputies responded to call about a deceased female found inside of a plastic storage container on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road in Prairieville. The dead woman was identified as Crystal Scott.

RELATED STORIES:

During the investigation, detectives arrested Sedrick Credit, 43, who was last seen with Scott. He was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice, according to authorities.

Deputies say after Credit’s arrest, detectives learned he visited the residence of Deanne and Denyer Garrett, who helped Credit with the disposal of Scott’s remains. Both Deanna and Denyer Garret confirmed with detectives that they supplied Credit with materials, such as tape, and helped him move Scott’s remains. Both were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Scott’s cause of death is still under investigation, authorities added. Detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.