Arson investigation underway after vacant house fire on Brice Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say an arson investigation is underway after a vacant house fire on Brice Street Wed., April 20.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a vacant house fire Thurs., April 21 on Brice Street.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the fire happened in the 120 block of Brice Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Fire crews say they arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the front of the vacant home.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a vacant house fire Thurs., April 21 on Brice Street.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control but the home was considered a total loss.

An investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

If anyone has information about the fire, contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

