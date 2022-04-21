APSO searching for missing elderly woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly woman.
According to APSO, they are searching for, 91-year-old Patsy Montague.
Montague was last seen leaving Pond View Drive off of Henderson Bayou in Ascension Parish at 1:33 PM.
APSO believes she is driving a late 90′s model light green/gray Dodge Caravan LP HZA560.
Montague also has slight dementia and is prone to strokes.
Please contact APSO at (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411 if you know the whereabouts of Montague.
