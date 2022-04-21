Ask the Expert
APSO searching for missing elderly woman

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly woman.

According to APSO, they are searching for, 91-year-old Patsy Montague.

Patsy Montague
Patsy Montague(APSO)

Montague was last seen leaving Pond View Drive off of Henderson Bayou in Ascension Parish at 1:33 PM.

APSO believes she is driving a late 90′s model light green/gray Dodge Caravan LP HZA560.

Vehicle authorties believe Patsy Montague was seen driving.
Vehicle authorties believe Patsy Montague was seen driving.(APSO)

Montague also has slight dementia and is prone to strokes.

Please contact APSO at (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411 if you know the whereabouts of Montague.

