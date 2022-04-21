APSO searching for missing elderly woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly woman.

According to APSO, they are searching for, 91-year-old Patsy Montague.

Patsy Montague (APSO)

Montague was last seen leaving Pond View Drive off of Henderson Bayou in Ascension Parish at 1:33 PM.

APSO believes she is driving a late 90′s model light green/gray Dodge Caravan LP HZA560.

Vehicle authorties believe Patsy Montague was seen driving. (APSO)

Montague also has slight dementia and is prone to strokes.

Please contact APSO at (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411 if you know the whereabouts of Montague.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.