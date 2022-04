APSO awarded with CALEA Law Enforcement accreditation for the first time in agency’s history

The following information comes from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office:

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Saturday, April 2, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in the Law Enforcement Accreditation program.

Following a three-year self-assessment phase and a meticulous virtual site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment, and facilities by CALEA assessors, Sheriff Bobby Webre and members of the Accreditation Team attended the CALEA conference in Orlando, Florida. Each agency being reviewed goes before CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners where the commission reviews all findings and determines the agencies’ accreditation status.

On the evening of the hearing, during the celebration banquet, CALEA President Marcus Brown and Executive Director Craig Hartley awarded the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to the community. This is the Sheriff’s Office’s first award of national accreditation. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office now moves into CALEA’s four-year Accreditation cycle that includes four annual remote, web-based file reviews and a site-based assessment in the fourth year.

“For the first time in our history, we have been awarded national accreditation. This was a goal I set out to achieve during my first term as sheriff. However, this was a team effort - from our deputies in patrol to corrections, dispatchers to detectives. I believe this achievement will strengthen our resolve to protect the citizens of Ascension Parish,” stated Sheriff Bobby Webre.

In 1979, the Commission was created through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum.

The purpose of the Commission is to develop standards based on international best practices in public safety and to establish and administer the accreditation process. The accreditation process is how a public safety agency voluntarily demonstrates how it meets professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.

“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Marcus Brown. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point. By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to CALEA’s standards. Each community with CALEA accredited agencies should be feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”

Benefits of Accreditation:

Controlled Liability Insurance Costs - Accredited status makes it easier for agencies to purchase liability insurance; allows agencies to increase the limit of their insurance coverage more easily; and, in many cases, results in lower premiums.

Stronger Defense Against Lawsuits and Citizen Complaints - Accredited agencies are better able to defend themselves against lawsuits and citizen complaints. Many agencies report a decline in legal actions against them once they become accredited.

Greater Accountability Within the Agency - Accreditation standards give the Chief Executive Officer a proven management system of written directives, sound training, clearly defined lines of authority, and routine reports that support decision making and resource allocation.

Staunch Support from Government Officials - Accreditation provides objective evidence of an agency’s commitment to excellence in leadership, resource management, and service-delivery. Thus, government officials are more confident in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and meet community needs.

Increases Community Advocacy - Accreditation embodies the precepts of community-oriented policing. It creates a forum in which police and citizens work together to prevent and control crime. This partnership helps citizens understand the challenges confronting law enforcement and gives law enforcement clear direction about community expectations.

Improved Employee Morale - Accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence. It requires written directives and training to inform employees about policies and practices; facilities and equipment to ensure employee safety; and processes to safeguard employee rights. Employees take pride in their agency, knowing it represents the very best in public safety.

About CALEA:

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA®) was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA); and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

The purpose of CALEA’s Accreditation Programs is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence.

Specifically, CALEA’s goals are to: Strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities; Formalize essential management procedures; Establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices; Improve service delivery; Solidify interagency cooperation and coordination; and Increase community and staff confidence in the agency.

The CALEA Accreditation Process is a proven modern management model; once implemented, it presents the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on a continuing basis, with a blueprint that promotes the efficient use of resources and improves service delivery—regardless of the size, geographic location, or functional responsibilities of the agency.

This accreditation program provides public safety agencies an opportunity to voluntarily demonstrate that they meet an established set of professional standards based on industry best practices and approved by an all-volunteer board of commissioners.

For further information, please contact Donovan Jackson via email at djackson@ascensionsheriff.com or phone at (225) 621-8653. To speak with a CALEA representative, contact Travis Parrish at (703) 352 4225 x39 ortparrish@calea.org.

