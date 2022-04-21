APSO arrests 6th suspect in connection with daytime shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested the sixth person suspected of being involved in a shooting that happened in Donaldsonville in early April.

Deputies said Myron Forcell, 20, is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Five other suspects were arrested the previous week in the shooting that happened on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville around noon on April 8.

Investigators said doctors told them the victim is expected to survive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.