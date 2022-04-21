Ask the Expert
APSO arrests 6th suspect in connection with daytime shooting in Donaldsonville

Myron Forcell
Myron Forcell(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested the sixth person suspected of being involved in a shooting that happened in Donaldsonville in early April.

Deputies said Myron Forcell, 20, is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Five other suspects were arrested the previous week in the shooting that happened on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville around noon on April 8.

Investigators said doctors told them the victim is expected to survive.

