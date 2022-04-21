Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says four children lost their lives in a fire at a mobile home park on the city’s northeast side. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four children have died in a fire at a mobile home park in Indiana, according to authorities.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said they received a call for a fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday morning.

An official with the fire department told WPTA that four children in the mobile home had died and four adults were taken to the hospital. Two pets also died in the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said crews battled hard and had the fire under control about 20 minutes after their arrival.

The fire department had responded to another fire on April 16 at the same mobile home park. An adult and a child were able to evacuate, but a dog died in the fire. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Dupont Estates is a family-oriented mobile home park, with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and other child-friendly features. Units are individually owned and are not maintained by park ownership.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
The entire WAFB viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Watches & Warnings in effect for WAFB viewing area

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
SIZE MATTERS: LSU looks to win the trenches on defense with Smith and Roy
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting