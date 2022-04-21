BBB hosting 15th annual free community Shred Fest on Saturday

The following information comes from the Better Business Breau of Baton Rouge:

Simple, Safe, and Secure–our document destruction specialists do all the work, saving you time and money and ensuring that all of your confidential information is securely destroyed.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m at BR Police Department 9000 Airline Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

CONSUMERS ONLY—Bring up to three boxes or bags of documents to be shredded on site. Staples do not need to be removed, but documents should be taken out of binders. Shredding will be completed by secured document shredding companies.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.