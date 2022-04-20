Ask the Expert
WATCH: Armed pair attempts to break into vehicle but scared off by alarm, deputies say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who tried to break into...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who tried to break into a vehicle on April 18, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the two armed people who tried to break into a vehicle in the late-night hours of April 18.

Deputies said it happened on Halifax Drive in Baton Rouge, which is in a neighborhood off Central Throughway and a little south of the Comite River.

According to investigators, the homeowner said the two teens or young adults walked up his driveway with guns in their hands and pulled on the back passenger door of his vehicle but ran away when the alarm went off.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

