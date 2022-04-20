WATCH: Armed pair attempts to break into vehicle but scared off by alarm, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the two armed people who tried to break into a vehicle in the late-night hours of April 18.

Deputies said it happened on Halifax Drive in Baton Rouge, which is in a neighborhood off Central Throughway and a little south of the Comite River.

According to investigators, the homeowner said the two teens or young adults walked up his driveway with guns in their hands and pulled on the back passenger door of his vehicle but ran away when the alarm went off.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

