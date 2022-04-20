Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Warmer than normal temperatures through the weekend

wx Rest of the day 042022
wx Rest of the day 042022(wafb)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure begins to sit to our east Wednesday. This will open the door to a return of southerly winds. These winds will prompt a warming trend and a slow return of humidity. An upper level disturbance passes to our north through the day Wednesday.

This will result in an increase in clouds. Even with the clouds, afternoon temperatures are still forecast to reach the upper 70°s to low 80°s.

wx grass cutting forecast 042022
wx grass cutting forecast 042022(wafb)

As sunshine makes more of an appearance to end the week, temperatures will be on the rise too. Highs will top out in the mid 80°s right into the weekend. Normal highs for this time of year are low 80°s.

We stay dry through Saturday thanks to our close proximity to the sinking air from the high pressure system.

As the high drifts farther away Sunday, a slight PM rain chance will return to the forecast. Don’t cancel any outdoor Sunday plans as most stay dry. The weekend forecast will be highlighted by increasing humidity. If you have extended outdoor plans like yard work, blues festival, or LSU spring game be sure to dress comfortably and stay hydrated.

wx BR Blues festival 042022
wx BR Blues festival 042022(wafb)

Our next rain maker is set to arrive Monday into Tuesday. It doesn’t look like severe weather will play a factor at this time. If that changes we will of course let you know. A weak cold front will push through the area helping to end whatever rain develops, but also bringing a brief, slight drop in temperature and humidity for the middle of next week.

WX 10 DAY FORECAST 042022
WX 10 DAY FORECAST 042022(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
Trending warmer but staying mainly dry through the end of the week
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, April 19.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, April 19