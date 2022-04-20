Warmer than normal temperatures through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure begins to sit to our east Wednesday. This will open the door to a return of southerly winds. These winds will prompt a warming trend and a slow return of humidity. An upper level disturbance passes to our north through the day Wednesday.

This will result in an increase in clouds. Even with the clouds, afternoon temperatures are still forecast to reach the upper 70°s to low 80°s.

wx grass cutting forecast 042022 (wafb)

As sunshine makes more of an appearance to end the week, temperatures will be on the rise too. Highs will top out in the mid 80°s right into the weekend. Normal highs for this time of year are low 80°s.

We stay dry through Saturday thanks to our close proximity to the sinking air from the high pressure system.

As the high drifts farther away Sunday, a slight PM rain chance will return to the forecast. Don’t cancel any outdoor Sunday plans as most stay dry. The weekend forecast will be highlighted by increasing humidity. If you have extended outdoor plans like yard work, blues festival, or LSU spring game be sure to dress comfortably and stay hydrated.

wx BR Blues festival 042022 (wafb)

Our next rain maker is set to arrive Monday into Tuesday. It doesn’t look like severe weather will play a factor at this time. If that changes we will of course let you know. A weak cold front will push through the area helping to end whatever rain develops, but also bringing a brief, slight drop in temperature and humidity for the middle of next week.

WX 10 DAY FORECAST 042022 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.