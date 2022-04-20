Ask the Expert
Trending warmer but staying mainly dry through the end of the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will begin shifting to our east today, allowing our winds to take on more of a southerly direction.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
Even with mostly cloudy skies, those southerly winds should allow highs to climb into the low 80s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but the vast majority of us should stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
Warmer and more humid weather will continue through the end of the week, but it also looks as though we should stay dry through at least Friday. Morning lows on Thursday and Friday will bottom out in the low 60s, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Weather looks good for Live After Five on Friday evening as Kenny Neal helps get us geared up for Blues Festival this weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
High pressure may weaken just enough to allow a shower or two by the weekend, but most will stay dry, with rain chances running 20% or less. It will be warm as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. The good news is that no major impacts are expected for the Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

Our next cold front is slated to move through late Monday or early Tuesday of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
Scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible along the front, with drier and less humid conditions arriving by Wednesday. A slight chance of showers could return by late in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 20
