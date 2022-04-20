Taylor Pleasants 2 HRs leads LSU past McNeese State 7-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (28-16, 8-7 SEC) took down McNeese State (26-17, 10-2 SLC) 7-1 from Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles.

The Tigers were led offensively by Taylor Pleasants who was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI and two home runs including a three-run shot in the top of the fifth inning. Shelbi Sunseri, Georgia Clark and Ali Newland each had an RBI in the win.

Raelin Chaffin (6-2) got the start in the circle for the Tigers after pitching 5.2 innings, allowing one run, on five hits, and striking out two batters.

LSU will head to Athens, Georgia to take on No. 14 Georgia beginning on Friday, April 22 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.