Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans, ESPN reports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5)...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans, coming into the opening round of the postseason as underdogs, took the advantage in the series when they took down the Suns in Phoenix Tuesday 124-114.

The Pelicans may have an even bigger advantage now that ESPN is reporting that Suns star guard Devin Booker is likely out with a hamstring injury for Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

READ MORE Pelicans beat Suns; series even at 1-1 before heading to NOLA Friday

Booker injured his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup. He scored a blistering 31 points in the first half and helped Phoenix command a 5-point lead at halftime. In his absence, Brandon Ingram, who had 37 points, led the Pelicans down the stretch to victory.

The series is currently all even at 1-1 as the competition returns to the Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker battle for...
Pelicans beat Suns; series even at 1-1 before heading to NOLA Friday
Devin Booker, right, scored 25 points and Chris Paul had 30 to lead the Phoenix Suns past the...
Pelicans’ rally falls short as Suns take playoff series opener, 110-99
Guard CJ McCollum and the Pelicans open their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the...
Here’s when the Pelicans-Suns playoff series will tip off
Brandon Ingram, right, led the New Orleans Pelicans past the Los Angeles Clippers with 30...
Pelicans advance to NBA playoffs after fourth-quarter rally eliminates Clippers