Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated after police said they were tracking an aircraft "that poses a probable threat," but the plane turned out to be the military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration at the Nationals game, officials told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press.

The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals’ baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Bella is the top dog name of the decade, according to mydogsname.com.
Fit as Fido: Fitness Mistakes That Could Cause Problems for Your Pet
Janice David’s friends speak out saying she was robbed of her chance to overcome addiction.
Janice David’s friends say she was robbed of chance to overcome addiction
Fit as Fido: Fitness Mistakes That Could Cause Problems for Your Pet