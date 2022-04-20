One killed in car fire, crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has died after a fatal car crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wed., April 20, according to Mike Chustz with EMS.

Officials report the vehicle caught fire on the highway. A DOTD traffic camera shows a cloud of smoke near the area of the crash.

BREAKING: Crash with injuries and car fire I-12 EAST just past the Millerville overpass. Right lane is blocked on I-12 East just past Millerville. No alternate route suggested at this time. pic.twitter.com/zVVIIeBv1X — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 20, 2022

The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m.

The right lane is blocked I-12 East at Millerville Road due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 20, 2022

The right lane is blocked on I-12 East at Millerville Road due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.