Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One killed in car fire, crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wednesday

At least one person has died after a car crash and fire on I-12 East at Millerville Wed., April...
At least one person has died after a car crash and fire on I-12 East at Millerville Wed., April 20.(wa)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has died after a fatal car crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wed., April 20, according to Mike Chustz with EMS.

Officials report the vehicle caught fire on the highway. A DOTD traffic camera shows a cloud of smoke near the area of the crash.

The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m.

The right lane is blocked on I-12 East at Millerville Road due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

DOTD has announced nightly closures on I-10 to repair lighting on the interstate.
DOTD announces closures on I-10 to repair lighting, ramp closurers on I-12 W for concrete patching
Several cars could be seen on side of the road on I-12 West past the Amite Rive Bridge coming...
Authorities respond after debris on I-12 West caused multiple flat tires
Tristan Vessel
High school senior dies in fiery crash on I-110
File photo of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
LA 22 westbound closed at I-10 in Sorrento