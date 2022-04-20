One killed in car fire, crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wednesday
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has died after a fatal car crash on I-12 East at Millerville Road Wed., April 20, according to Mike Chustz with EMS.
Officials report the vehicle caught fire on the highway. A DOTD traffic camera shows a cloud of smoke near the area of the crash.
The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m.
The right lane is blocked on I-12 East at Millerville Road due to the accident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
