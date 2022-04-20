No. 22 LSU wins final Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic over ULL 8-4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (24-12, 7-8 SEC) took down UL-Lafayette (20-16, 9-6 SBC) 8-4 in the final game of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic on Tuesday, April 19 from Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers are 13-4 in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic all-time and are 5-2 against the Cajuns in the classic.

Jordan Thompson and Dylan Crews led the Tigers offensively each with two RBI. Thompson hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning, part of a five-run inning for the Tigers, as LSU retook the lead at 3-2. Crews then followed with a two-run single of his own to make it 5-2.

Tre’ Morgan led things off for the Tigers in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to left field to give LSU a 1-0 lead. The Cajuns would answer in the top of the third with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Louisiana-Lafayette would take their first lead of the game on another solo home run to make it 2-1.

Ty Floyd (4-2) picked up the win for the Tigers after pitching five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out eight, tying his career-high. LSU pitchers struck out a total of 13 batters and issued three walks, Eric Reyzelman picked up his second save of the season.

LSU will return to action on Thursday, April 21 as they host Missouri with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

