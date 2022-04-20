Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that

The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.(The Nap Experience)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With many of us busy at work all day and dealing with stress, sometimes we just need to take a break or even better, a nap.

A couple in New York, Joel and Sandy Arcadipane, have created The Nap Experience to offer workers just that type of option.

Sandy Arcadipane said she found that after 15-20 minutes of sleep, she was re-energized, refocused and ready to face the rest of her day.

And after several years of planning, the two have brought their idea to life with a nap bus.

The bus is a travel trailer outfitted with five private, comfortable resting stations, according to the company’s description.

The trailer has warm fixtures and pictures from Buffalo, New York, where the bus is based.

Customers can reserve a 20 or 50-minute nap and the couple says the bus can meet those who make a reservation at a location.

The trailer is also available to park outside of a business and employees can come out on their breaks and rest, among other options.

The company reports it has received excellent feedback about its wellness power naps and relaxation experience.

More information about The Nap Experience can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela...
Two people arrested in connection with setting fire and burglarizing the home of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Janice David’s friends speak out saying she was robbed of her chance to overcome addiction.
Janice David’s friends say she was robbed of chance to overcome addiction
Janice David’s friends say she was robbed of chance to overcome addiction
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Saturday April 2, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office...
APSO awarded with CALEA Law Enforcement accreditation for the first time in agency’s history