Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

McKinley hires assistant Ron Allen as new head football coach

The McKinley athletic program made history, naming its first white head football coach with assistant Ron Allen. He is a Livonia native and former head coach at
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The McKinley athletic program made history, naming its first white head football coach with assistant Ron Allen.

The Livonia native and former head coach at North Iberville was elevated to the top spot for the Panthers.

He takes over from McKinley alum Malcolm Reed, who stepped down after the 2021 season.

Allen becomes McKinley’s third head coach in five years. He’s spent most of his career as a defensive coordinator.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

McKinley hires assistant Ron Allen as new head football coach
McKinley hires assistant Ron Allen as new head football coach
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker battle for...
Pelicans beat Suns; series even at 1-1 before heading to NOLA Friday
LSU Tigers
No. 22 LSU wins final Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic over ULL, 8-4