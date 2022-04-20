McKinley hires assistant Ron Allen as new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The McKinley athletic program made history, naming its first white head football coach with assistant Ron Allen.

The Livonia native and former head coach at North Iberville was elevated to the top spot for the Panthers.

He takes over from McKinley alum Malcolm Reed, who stepped down after the 2021 season.

Allen becomes McKinley’s third head coach in five years. He’s spent most of his career as a defensive coordinator.

