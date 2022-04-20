Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU’s Favour Ofili named to mid-season Bowerman Watch List

File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sprinter Favour Ofili has been named to the mid-season Bowerman Watch List becoming the 10th woman athlete of all time named to the watch list and the first time in her career.

Ofili, was recently named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete (USTFCCCA) of the Week after breaking the college record in the 200-meter dash over the weekend. A native of Port Harcourt, Nigeria ran 21.96 seconds over the record and also marks the world lead in 2022 and she made her the first collegiate athlete to clock a wind-legal sub 22 in the 200 meters.

She also registered a personal best of 11.00 in the 100 meters that came at the Joe May Invitational on April 9. With the 11.00 and the 21.96 Ofili is the first collegiate athlete to ever have a time of 11.00 or quicker in the 100 meters and a time of 22.00 or quicker in the 200 meters during the collegiate season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

West Virginia's Jasmine Carson (5) gets past Baylor's Sarah Andrews to put up a shot during the...
LSU lands 2 West Virginia players through transfer portal
LSU Women's Basketball
Mulkey adding Gary Redus to staff as assistant coach
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game