LSU’s Favour Ofili named to mid-season Bowerman Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sprinter Favour Ofili has been named to the mid-season Bowerman Watch List becoming the 10th woman athlete of all time named to the watch list and the first time in her career.

Ofili, was recently named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete (USTFCCCA) of the Week after breaking the college record in the 200-meter dash over the weekend. A native of Port Harcourt, Nigeria ran 21.96 seconds over the record and also marks the world lead in 2022 and she made her the first collegiate athlete to clock a wind-legal sub 22 in the 200 meters.

The full race of @FavOfili's marvelous PR of 21.96 last weekend!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/TuOX2AI31B — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 19, 2022

She also registered a personal best of 11.00 in the 100 meters that came at the Joe May Invitational on April 9. With the 11.00 and the 21.96 Ofili is the first collegiate athlete to ever have a time of 11.00 or quicker in the 100 meters and a time of 22.00 or quicker in the 200 meters during the collegiate season.

