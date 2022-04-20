Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU makes final preps before annual spring game

LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along with first-year head coach Brian Kelly and all of those new assistant coaches come a large, fresh group of new LSU players.

Those Tigers are gearing up to play in Death Valley for the annual spring game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.

Defensive backs Mekhi Garner and Joe Foucha talked about how quickly some of the players have bonded.

And, for the first time that many can remember, as a halfway serious and halfway joking gesture, LSU made two true freshmen available to the media in the spring.

Offensive lineman Will Campbell and quarterback Walker Howard talked about how spring football is going for them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football...
LSU adds Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks, 15th player through transfer portal
Jacques Talk- Jontre Kirklin
JACQUES TALK: Jontre Kirklin
LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
LSU sophomore RB Corey Kiner enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice